NYFD firefighter who recovered brother’s body after 9/11 dies from 9/11-related cancer

NEW YORK CITY (CNN)– A New York City firefighter who helped recover his brother’s body after 9/11 died on Saturday from pancreatic cancer caused by his rescue efforts at Ground Zero.

Daniel Foley joined the Fire Department of New York in 1998, FDNY spokesperson Jim Long told CNN. On September 11, 2001, Foley watched his older brother, fellow firefighter Thomas Foley, respond to the catastrophic terrorist attack that left New York broken and wounded.

But Thomas never came back home.

That was when Foley decided to join the efforts of Rescue Company 3 in the Bronx, where his brother had been stationed, to assist in rescue efforts to find Thomas.

“On the first night, Danny promised his mother and father he wouldn’t come home until he bought his brother home with him,” Lieutenant Mickey Conboy of Rescue Co. 3 told CNN affiliate WCBS on Sunday. “On the 11th day, Danny miraculously found his brother Tommy in the rubble at the World Trade Center.”

Although he was not assigned to recovery efforts with Rescue Co. 3, Foley came back every day after finding his brother. He dedicated himself to recovering the bodies of those killed in the tragedy until recovery efforts at Ground Zero officially ended in May 2002.

Foley served with the FDNY’s Rescue Company 3 and Ladder 49, both in the Bronx. He was cited 10 separate times for bravery.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s World Trade Center Health Program, exposure to the 9/11 terror attacks may have caused a range of health conditions, including acute traumatic injuries, as well as diseases of the respiratory and digestive systems.

In 2019, President Donald Trump signed an act into law that authorized the extension of the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The fund permanently compensates individuals injured during the 2001 terrorist attacks and making rescues and removing debris under hazardous conditions in the aftermath.

The fund was slated to expire in 2020. But the newly signed legislation, championed by comedian Jon Stewart, ensures compensation for victims through 2090.

