NYC Rockefeller statues wear face masks

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – Several statues in New York City get accessorized as that part of the state enters into phase two of reopening.

These famed Rockefeller Center statues were outfitted with their own masks.

The giant-sized gesture is presented by Tishman Speyer as a part of an initiative by the “Association for a better New York.”

The new look is also a reminder to New Yorkers to wear their masks and observe social distancing as many of them return to work.

No word on how long the masks will remain part of the displays.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss