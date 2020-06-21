NYC Rockefeller statues wear face masks

(NBC) – Several statues in New York City get accessorized as that part of the state enters into phase two of reopening.

These famed Rockefeller Center statues were outfitted with their own masks.

The giant-sized gesture is presented by Tishman Speyer as a part of an initiative by the “Association for a better New York.”

The new look is also a reminder to New Yorkers to wear their masks and observe social distancing as many of them return to work.

No word on how long the masks will remain part of the displays.

