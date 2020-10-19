NYC restaurants can now add COVID surcharge to bills

(NBC/WNBC) – New York City restaurants can now start charging diners a recovery fee.

It’s all in an effort to get businesses back on track after being shutdown due to COVID-19.

New York City’s council approved the measure last month and it went into effect this weekend.

The 10 percent surcharge applies to diners eating indoors and outside. Takeout and delivery orders are excluded.

Some business owners say the fee will help cover the cost of additional safety measures they’ve put in place.

Other restaurants aren’t on board, saying the fee will drive customers away or work against servers.

“Perhaps customers will think ‘they are getting 10 percent… that’s part of the waiter’s service tip,'” said Carol Giunta, the manager of Arturo’s.

“I kind of feel the surcharge is the most honest way to do it because it tells guests that the price of the hamburger didn’t really go up but the cost of doing business went up and it’s specific to the pandemic,” said Paul Stache, the co-owner of Smoke Jazz Club.

“Whatever it takes to keep the city going and rebuilding, then that’s what we will do,” said diner Ernie Lyles.

Participating restaurants must clearly display the additional fee on their menus.

