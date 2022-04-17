FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens mother’s body was discovered inside a bloody duffel bag Saturday morning, the NYPD said.

Someone called police around 8:11 a.m. about a suspicious bag with blood on it at the corner of Metropolitan Avenue and Jackie Robinson Parkway, the NYPD said. Police opened the bag and found the body of 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal stuffed inside.

A trail of blood from where the duffel bag was found led police to her home on Juno Street in nearby Forest Hills, police said.

Gaal was a married mother of two teenage boys, police sources said. The father and older son were out of town at the time of her death, sources said.

On Friday night, Gaal told her younger son she was going out to watch a show, but she really went on a date with another man, police sources said. At some point, the man killed Gaal in the basement of her home, put her in a duffel bag and dumped her body half a mile away, police sources said.

No one has been arrested in connection to her death. The medical examiner will determine Gaal’s exact cause of death.

Neighbors in Forest Hills said the family had lived in the neighborhood for close to 10 years, and there was nothing unusual about them until now.

“What a tragedy for everybody involved,” neighbor John Blankson said. “I think everyone is trying to piece together what’s happened, how did this happen, why did this happen. This is unimaginable by anyone’s standards.”

Police detectives were going door to door interviewing neighbors about what they possibly heard or saw late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

“This is crazy,” neighbor Dolores Diaz said. “I hope they find whoever did it.”