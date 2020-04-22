NYC Fire Dept. mourns loss of 27-year EMS vet after battle with COVID-19

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 27-year veteran of the Emergency Medical Service after a battle with COVID-19.

Idris Bey, 60, was a first responder during 9/11 and was assigned to the FDNY EMS Bureau of Training since 2002.

The department posted the following about Bey’s passing:

“During his extraordinary career, EMT Bey responded to countless calls for help in Brooklyn, and then took his experience and dedication to our academy, where he was responsible for the lifesaving training received by thousands of FDNY members. Every New Yorker owes him a debt of gratitude for the expert education he provided our EMTs and Firefighters,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “FDNY is known as the best Fire Department in the world, and our prehospital emergency medical care is second to none. Those facts are thanks to incredible people like Idris Bey, who dedicated their lives to the safety and training of our members.”

A resident of Queens, EMT Bey began his career assigned to Station 35 in Williamsburg in 1993. After nine years in Brooklyn, he was assigned to the EMS Training Academy at Fort Totten where he was a kind, beloved, veteran instructor for nearly two decades. He is survived by his four children.

EMT Bey is the 8th member of the Department to die from COVID-19. Seven members, including EMT Bey, have been announced publicly. One member’s family has requested anonymity and the Department will respect those wishes.