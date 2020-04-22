Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

NYC Fire Dept. mourns loss of 27-year EMS vet after battle with COVID-19

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDNY

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 27-year veteran of the Emergency Medical Service after a battle with COVID-19.

Idris Bey, 60, was a first responder during 9/11 and was assigned to the FDNY EMS Bureau of Training since 2002.

The department posted the following about Bey’s passing:

“During his extraordinary career, EMT Bey responded to countless calls for help in Brooklyn, and then took his experience and dedication to our academy, where he was responsible for the lifesaving training received by thousands of FDNY members. Every New Yorker owes him a debt of gratitude for the expert education he provided our EMTs and Firefighters,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “FDNY is known as the best Fire Department in the world, and our prehospital emergency medical care is second to none. Those facts are thanks to incredible people like Idris Bey, who dedicated their lives to the safety and training of our members.”

A resident of Queens, EMT Bey began his career assigned to Station 35 in Williamsburg in 1993. After nine years in Brooklyn, he was assigned to the EMS Training Academy at Fort Totten where he was a kind, beloved, veteran instructor for nearly two decades. He is survived by his four children.

EMT Bey is the 8th member of the Department to die from COVID-19. Seven members, including EMT Bey, have been announced publicly. One member’s family has requested anonymity and the Department will respect those wishes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Aquarium makes breakthrough that could save reefs from extinction"

Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida coronavirus: 867 dead, more than 4,200 hospitalized"

Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hillsborough schools tracking meals after parents caught selling food"

Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sarasota County allowing limited access to beaches"

Wednesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Midday Weather Update"

Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas extends state of emergency, beaches to remain closed"

Hackers steal stimulus payments

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hackers steal stimulus payments"

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small businesses in Tampa Bay get second chance at stimulus money"

a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries

Thumbnail for the video titled "a dynamic duo in the Tampa Bay area joined together to donate $50,000 to Metropolitan Ministries"

NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "NewsChannel 8 at 5:00 p.m."
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss