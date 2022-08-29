TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Those wanting to buy canned whip creamed in New York now must be 21 to buy the product in the state.

A new law took effect in New York on Nov. 25, prohibiting people under 21 from purchasing cans of whipped cream.

The cans are filled with nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. If used improperly, it can be dangerous.

Senator Joseph Addabo Jr. sponsored the legislation.

“Sadly, young people buy and inhale this gas to get ‘high’ because they mistakenly believe it is a ‘safe’ substance. This law will eliminate easy access to this dangerous substance for our youth,” the senator said in a statement.

“I remember a long time ago, I would see some children using that gas to get a little bit high, so I didn’t know about that law, but I think I support it,” said New York resident Ana Diana.

Others believe the law may have good intentions, but believe it simply is going too far.