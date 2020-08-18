NY Governor Cuomo to release book on coronavirus pandemic

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is writing a book.
The book’s publisher, The Crown Publishing Group, made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.
“American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic” will hit bookstands on Oct. 13.
It will also be available in e-book and audio formats.
It will mainly be about Cuomo’s decision-making and response to the pandemic.
New York went from being a hot spot for COVID-19 infections to having one of the lowest rates of infection in the United States.
