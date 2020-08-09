NY governor calls Trump benefits executive order ‘laughable’

In this May 27, 2020, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington. Cuomo says he opposes raising taxes on the wealthy to help the state whether the coronavirus economic crisis, but it is clear that federal aid alone won’t solve the state’s fiscal woes. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has dismissed the executive order President Donald Trump signed to force states to pay part of $400 weekly unemployment insurance benefits, calling it laughable.

Cuomo told a telephone news conference Sunday that the plan announced by Trump a day earlier would likely cost New York state $4 billion. He called it an impossibility.

The Democrat said he suspected Trump’s move might have been a tactic in the negotiation with Congress for COVID-19 relief. He said he expects it’s just a chapter in the book of what he called Washington COVID mismanagement.

Meanwhile, he praised his own state’s coronavirus numbers, saying it returned its lowest rate yet of positives in Saturday’s tests.

