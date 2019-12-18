Nurse sings holiday duet with cancer patient

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Trib Wire/CNN) – A heartwarming holiday duet between a chemo patient and a nurse has gone viral.

Penn Pennington is a longtime Nashville session guitarist who has played at the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years. He’s also undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

When his nurse, Alex, found out he is a musician, she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her. That led to bedside performances during his chemo treatments.

Their version of the Christmas classic “O Holy Night” was recorded on Sunday by Pennington’s daughter, Brandi Mykle Leath.