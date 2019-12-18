Live Now
Live coverage: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

Nurse sings holiday duet with cancer patient

National

by: Tribune Media Wire, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Trib Wire/CNN) – A heartwarming holiday duet between a chemo patient and a nurse has gone viral.

Penn Pennington is a longtime Nashville session guitarist who has played at the Grand Ole Opry for 23 years. He’s also undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Sarah Cannon Cancer Center.

When his nurse, Alex, found out he is a musician, she brought in her guitar and convinced him to sing with her. That led to bedside performances during his chemo treatments.

Their version of the Christmas classic “O Holy Night” was recorded on Sunday by Pennington’s daughter, Brandi Mykle Leath.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss