NTSB: Pilots’ decisions caused plane carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr., family to crash

(NBC) – We now know the likely cause of last August’s small plane crash that injured former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and 15-month-old daughter.

According to a final accident report from the National Transportation Safety Board, the probable cause of the accident in Tennessee was decisions by the pilots.

The report says the pilots approached the runway too fast and a failed attempt to abort the landing.

The final report concludes the pilots’ decisions “resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse, and a runway excursion.”

The plane, a Cessna Citation, rolled off the end of a runway and caught fire after landing.

The Earnhardt’s sustained minor injuries, and the pilots were unharmed.

