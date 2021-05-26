Norwegian Cruise Line plans to set sail from U.S., international ports this fall

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday it plans to resume operations from additional US and international ports this fall.

Guests will once again set sail aboard the Norwegian Breakaway, Encore, Escape, Pearl, Jewel, Sun, Spirit and Norwegian’s Pride of America to explore Hawaii, the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Asia and much more.

Earlier this week, NCL also announced it will return to Seattle for the Alaska cruise season, starting Aug. 7.

Below are the ships being redeployed by Norwegian:

Norwegian Joy will cruise from Miami beginning Oct. 19 with five to 11-day Caribbean voyages.

Norwegian Breakaway will cruise seven-day itineraries to Bermuda from New York beginning Oct. 24

Pride of America will offer seven-day Hawaii interisland voyages from Honolulu beginning Nov. 6

Norwegian Bliss will cruise from Los Angeles for seven-day Mexican Riviera voyages beginning Nov. 7

Norwegian Encore will offer seven-night itineraries from Miami to the Caribbean beginning Nov. 14

Beginning Nov. 20, Norwegian Escape will cruise for the first time from Orlando (Port Canaveral), offering seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean.

Norwegian Pearl will sail from Miami offering Panama Canal, Bahamas and Caribbean cruises beginning Dec. 23

Beginning Jan. 20, 2022, Norwegian Jewel will be the first ship in the fleet to offer roundtrip Panama Canal cruises from Panama City (Colón and Fuerte Amador).

Norwegian Sun will sail for the first time in Asia beginning Jan. 28, 2022, offering a five-day Japan itinerary from Hong Kong, before sailing a variety of 11-day cruises from Hong Kong, Singapore and Bangkok.

Norwegian Spirit will cruise 12-day Australia and New Zealand voyages from Sydney, and Auckland, New Zealand beginning Feb. 9, 2022.

Voyages operating out of the United States are contingent upon the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issuing its Conditional Sailing Certificate.

“When we first welcome our guests aboard Norwegian Jade this July, it will be exactly 500 days since our ships last sailed,” said Harry Sommer, the president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “I am so happy that we’re finally getting back to what we love the most, and I’m very proud that we continue to redeploy our fleet methodically.”

Additionally, the following cruises have been canceled:

Pride of America through Oct. 30

Norwegian Escape through Nov. 2

Norwegian Jewel through Jan. 9, 2022

Norwegian Pearl through Dec. 7

Norwegian Spirit through Jan. 28, 2022

Norwegian Sun through Jan. 18, 2022

Oct. 24, 2021 itinerary aboard Norwegian Bliss

Norwegian’s Peace of Mind cancelation policy remains in effect for guests on cruises with embarkation dates through Oct. 31.

These guests have the flexibility to cancel their cruise 15 days prior to departure. Those who take advantage of the Peace of Mind policy will receive a full refund in the form of a future cruise credit which may be applied to any sailing through Dec. 31, 2022.