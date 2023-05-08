TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you know of a teacher that has gone above and beyond this year, you can thank them with a free cruise from Norwegian Cruise Lines.

NCL is honoring teachers and educators across North America by launching its fourth annual award-winning Giving Joy recognition program. The program gives teachers the chance to win a free cruise and possibly set sail on the company’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva.

The cruise line said the program “serves to shine a light on educators, the unsung heroes of every community, and their relentless dedication to inspiring students and bringing joy to the classroom every day.”

NCL said it will award the top 20 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with the most votes a seven-day cruise for two.

The top three grand prize winners will be invited to attend the Christening voyage of Norwegian Viva, the second vessel from the all-new Prima Class, later this year, the cruise line said.

“We are proud to once again launch our Giving Joy campaign and to continue to celebrate the very important role teachers play in our community and for our youth, as well as to reinforce the connection between travel and education,” said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We believe educators are a powerful source of inspiration, just like travel, where both aim to broaden perspectives, connect people around the world and bring awareness to different cultures and experiences.”

To nominate a teacher, visit NCL’s Giving Joy website. The last day to nominate a teacher is June 9.