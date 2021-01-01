North Myrtle Beach officer killed in early morning crash

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach police officer is dead Friday after an early morning crash on Highway 17.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads, according to Patrick Dowling, the public information officer for the City of North Myrtle Beach.

“We ask all to pray for Sergeant Gordon Best and his family,” Dowling wrote in an emailed statement.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. on Highway 17 at 37th Avenue.

The vehicle veered into a northbound lane and collided with a utility pole, according to Dowling.

Best was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the accident.

“We thank Horry County Police, Myrtle Beach Police and the SC Highway Patrol for their assistance at the scene of the accident and for their valued support of Sergeant Best’s co-workers and friends behind the scenes,” Dowling wrote.

All lanes of Highway 17 were closed between Windy Hill Road and 37th Avenue, as of about 8 a.m. Friday. Vehicles were being detoured onto Ocean Boulevard.

Authorities were investigating a fatal crash early on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 on Highway 17. (Source: Lauren Crawford)

Best was born on Nov. 12, 1990, according to Dowling. He joined the department in 2013, and was promoted to sergeant on Feb. 17, 2019.

LATEST STORIES ON WFLA.COM: