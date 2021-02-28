North Carolina woman dragged nearly 1,200 feet after trying to dance next to car

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police say a woman who was dragged more than 1,000 feet by a car had gotten out to dance and became tangled in the seatbelt before the incident early Saturday morning.

The incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of New Bern Avenue at East Campus Drive, according to a Raleigh police report.

The woman who was dragged suffered life-threatening injuries, the report said.

Five people were in a 2018 Honda car that was at the stoplight at East Campus Drive.

“As the light turned green, the rear left passenger exited and began dancing next to the vehicle,” the police report said. “This passenger became tangled in the seatbelt as the vehicle began to drive away. The passenger was dragged approximately 1,185 feet before the driver was made aware of the situation.”

The police report indicated the driver was going the speed limit of 35 mph while the woman was dragged by the car.

The woman was transported to WakeMed hospital.

The driver was not suspected of drugs or alcohol use, the report said.