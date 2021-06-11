North Carolina woman arrested with 150,000 doses of heroin

Courtesy: Henderson Police

HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was arrested with 150,000 doses of heroin that had an estimated street value of nearly $1 million, Henderson police say.

On Wednesday morning, officers pulled over a car on Interstate 85. During the traffic stop, officers seized the 150,000 doses of heroin along with two containers of marijuana and $742 in U.S. currency.

The driver of the car, Niamani Faith Dantzler-Sneed, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking heroin, possession with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver heroin, maintaining a vehicle to keep controlled substances, and misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI controlled substance.

Dantzler-Sneed was placed behind bars on a $231,000 secured bond.

Courtesy: Henderson Police

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

