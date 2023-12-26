(NBC News) — A North Carolina couple woke up on Christmas morning to what they described as a “terrifying” scene: Their 3-year-old loudly requesting a pair of scissors.

Scott and Katie’s Reintgen’s toddler secured an early preview to Christmas by waking up at 3 a.m. to unwrap his entire family’s presents.

“The 3-year-old had found his Spiderman web shooters and so he wanted scissors to cut them out,” Scott Reintgen, who works as a science fiction and fantasy author, told NBC News in a phone interview Tuesday morning.