HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina store clerk was arrested after authorities said she stole lottery tickets from her own place of employment and cashed in the winning numbers for over a month.

An investigation began Monday when deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny report from a business, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies discovered a clerk at the business stole several lottery tickets over the course of a month before she cashed in the winning tickets.

Amanda Casandra Wilson, 26, of Roanoke Rapids, was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of larceny by an employee and seven counts of obtaining property by false pretense, deputies said.

Wilson was held on a $10,000 bond.