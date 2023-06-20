CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday night while the suspect was attempting to break in, officials said.

Around 9:03 p.m., Johnston County deputies responded to the 100 block of Parker Street in Wilson’s Mills which is about eight miles southeast of Clayton, North Carolina.

Deputies were told there was a breaking and entering in progress and the homeowner had shot the intruder.

Deputies made contact with Wilson’s Mills Police and EMS personnel. At the request of the Wilson’s Mills police chief, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.

Through the investigation, it was determined the unidentified male intruder had been shot after he made contact with the homeowner’s children and then attempted to break into the house, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner was present at the scene and fully cooperated with detectives.

The investigation remains ongoing with no additional details being released.