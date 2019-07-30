North Carolina man dies of brain-eating infection after swimming at water park

NORTH CAROLINA (WIVB)– A North Carolina man has died after contracting an illness from a brain-eating amoeba.

Police say the man became sick after swimming at a water park. Scientists say the amoeba destroys brain tissue and causes brain swelling.

It’s naturally present in warm water and doesn’t pose a risk if swallowed but there are some things you can do to protect yourself.

Interim Director of Cumberland County Health Department Duane Holder says, “to use nose clips or nose plugs if you are going to be plunging if you will into water. Pinch your nose, if you go under. Those are the types of precautions that one can implement.”

Health officials also say to avoid digging in or stirring up the sediment while taking part in water-related activities in shallow, warm freshwater areas.