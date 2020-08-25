North Carolina man charged with kidnapping after stealing car with 9-month old inside

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-month-old baby girl who was inside a vehicle when it was stolen from outside a Durham gas station has been found safe at a home in Durham, police said.

According to a news release, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 2200-block of N. Roxboro Street. The baby’s mom told authorities she had stopped at a BP store with her daughter in the backseat with the car running and a suspect stole her vehicle while she was inside.

Durham police pursued the stolen vehicle but lost sight of it. Raleigh police heard “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) for the stolen vehicle and canvassed the area.

Raleigh police recovered the stolen vehicle on Garner Road and MLK Jr. Boulevard. However, the baby was not inside. Police took two suspects into custody.

Richard Jones, 35 (DPD Photo)

The driver, Richard Thomas Jones, 35, of Durham, indicated that he had left the baby at a friend’s apartment on Pilot Street prior to the Durham officers’ attempted traffic stop. Durham officers responded to the apartment and located the baby unharmed.

Durham investigators charged Jones with second-degree kidnapping, felony fleeing in a motor vehicle to elude law enforcement officials, and larceny of a motor vehicle. Additional charges were obtained by Raleigh officers.

“I am proud of the hard work and partnership demonstrated by the Durham Police Department and the Raleigh Police Department in bringing this case to a swift and safe conclusion. I am very grateful that the baby was located and is doing well,” said Durham Police Chief C.J. Davis.

Police took the little girl back to the BP station to be reunited with her family.