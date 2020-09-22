North Carolina man faces over 300 sex-related charges involving 100 children

RAEFORD, N.C. (NBC) – A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw of Raeford, North Carolina faces 12 counts each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with children, crime against nature and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 144 counts each of second-degree and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said investigators went to a home in Raeford on Aug. 7 in response to a reported juvenile sexual assault.

Bradshaw fled North Carolina as investigators were obtaining warrants against him, but he was later arrested by the FBI in Etta, Mississippi, and extradited to Raeford.

Peterkin initially said the charges involved only one child, but on Monday, he said 133 children boys and girls under age 12 were involved in incidents that allegedly occurred between January and August.

Bradshaw is being held in the Hoke County jail under $20 million bond.

The sheriff says the investigation is continuing, and there could be more charges.