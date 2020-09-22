North Carolina man faces over 300 sex-related charges involving 100 children

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

RAEFORD, N.C. (NBC) – A North Carolina man faces more than 300 charges of sex crimes involving more than 100 children.

Joshuah Taylor Bradshaw of Raeford, North Carolina faces 12 counts each of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, indecent liberties with children, crime against nature and first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 144 counts each of second-degree and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said investigators went to a home in Raeford on Aug. 7 in response to a reported juvenile sexual assault.

Bradshaw fled North Carolina as investigators were obtaining warrants against him, but he was later arrested by the FBI in Etta, Mississippi, and extradited to Raeford.

Peterkin initially said the charges involved only one child, but on Monday, he said 133 children boys and girls under age 12 were involved in incidents that allegedly occurred between January and August.

Bradshaw is being held in the Hoke County jail under $20 million bond.

The sheriff says the investigation is continuing, and there could be more charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss