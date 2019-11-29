North Carolina animal shelter makes special Thanksgiving meal for shelter cats and dogs

NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WGHP) — Thanksgiving has gone to dogs at one North Carolina animal shelter.

The New Hanover Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit shared photos of a very special Thanksgiving meal prepared just for the animals at the shelter.

“Today every shelter animal also got a little bit of holiday cheer and happiness in their bowl!” the shelter said. “Shelter animals deserve a turkey dinner too and they loved theirs today!”

The shelter reminds pet owners to make sure any food you give your pets is safe for them.

For example, the ASPCA reports pets should only have boneless, well-cooked turkey. Do not serve your pets raw yeast bread dough, which can cause potentially life-threatening bloating. Also, make sure to never overfeed your pets.