Noah Clare and Amber Clare found safe in California, father in custody

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: TBI)

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports that 3-year-old Noah Clare and 16-year-old Amber Clare have been found safe and sound, just outside of San Clemente, California.

Jacob “Jake” Clare is also in custody.

Investigators believe Noah’s father, Jacob, left Kentucky with him and his missing cousin Amber either late Friday, Nov. 5, or early Saturday, Nov. 6, to drop off the 3-year-old, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

The TBI upgraded the alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare to an AMBER Alert on Nov. 16. Later that day, the Subaru Legacy that was reportedly being driven by Jacob was found in California. Some of the items found inside the Subaru include packaged meals, instant milk, blankets, and clothing.

Photos taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente last week were released on Wednesday. Officials said it was the first time since their disappearance they were able to “definitively place” Amber with Jacob.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

