(WFLA) — Thursday’s issue of a Uvalde, Texas newspaper was printed with a solid black front page showing only the date of the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The latest issue of the Uvalde Leader-News paper quickly spread across social media with some interpreting the message to mean there are ‘no words’ to describe the deadly shooting.

While photos of the physical copy have circulated across the internet, the newspaper also released a digital copy where viewers can virtually flip through the latest local stories.

Law enforcement authorities in Texas have faced questions and criticism over how much time elapsed before they stormed the Uvalde elementary school classroom and put a stop to the rampage by the gunman.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.