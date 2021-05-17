‘No vax card, no dice’: Bar owner requiring customers to provide proof of vaccination before ditching masks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — A bar in Kentucky is asking customers to provide proof of vaccination before taking off their masks indoors.

Meta is a bar specializing in craft and classic cocktails in downtown Louisville.

A post on its Facebook page says:

“In accordance w/CDC and Beshear admin changes, we will now allow fully vaccinated people indoors without masks, with proof of vaccination. No shirt No shoes No vax card NO DICE.”

The post also states: “Not thrilled at the lack of notice @govandybeshear but we’re tired of fighting people. This is our new mask policy.”

Restaurant owner Jeremy Johnson told WAVE 3 News he will be replacing signs asking customers to wear masks with new signs with the “No shirt, no shoes, no vax card, no dice” message.

He said he and his staff are vaccinated and he wants to make sure everyone is safe.

“It’s a difficult time to make sure you keep workers right now,” he told WAVE 3 News. “So I’m not going to do anything to put them in a place of being uncomfortable.”

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines stating that fully vaccinated people can quit wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings and give up social distancing.

However, partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people should continue wearing masks, the agency said. The guidance also still calls for masks in crowded indoor settings including buses, airplanes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.