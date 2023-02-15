UPDATE: Pentagon officials confirmed with CBS News that this helicopter was a part of a training mission with the Tennessee National Guard.

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Several emergency crews responded to a military helicopter crash near Highway 53 and Burwell Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI confirmed with News 19 that there were no survivors in the crash. The Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill told News 19 that he had been called to the scene.

Federal Aviation Agency (FAA) officials confirmed that a military helicopter was involved in the crash. They could not release any details about the origin of the flight.

ALEA identified the helicopter as a UH-60, which is a Black Hawk.

Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: US Army) Example of a Black Hawk (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The incident happened at the intersection Wednesday afternoon. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene assisting.

Team Redstone does not believe at this time that the helicopter originated from their assets.

Team Redstone issued a statement on the crash reading, “Redstone Arsenal leaders are aware of reports of a helicopter incident near Highway 53 in Huntsville. First responders are on scene, and Redstone Arsenal is in full support of local authorities in their active investigation. Initial investigations have determined that the incident is not connected to Redstone Arsenal assets, and we will continue to support community authorities as the situation develops.”

A spokesperson from Fort Rucker confirmed the helicopter was not from their base.

ALEA troopers confirm roads were closed near Alabama 53 and the intersection of Burrell Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while emergency officials work to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story.