No night-mares here! Nurses take a break from work, paint horses for Halloween

(NBC) – It’s Halloween, which means it’s time to dress up. And that goes for some of our big four-legged friends, too.

For a pair of nurses who have battled COVID-19 on the frontlines, riding horses has been a form of therapy for them.

Just before Halloween, the group of nurses spent the day painting and riding their horses at Haven Hill Farm in Woodford County, Kentucky.

One of the horses was transformed into a giraffe and the other into a Narnia-inspired skeleton.

These nurses are in the holiday spirit as they relax and recharge but will soon be back in the saddle again helping those in need.