No night-mares here! Nurses take a break from work, paint horses for Halloween

National

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – It’s Halloween, which means it’s time to dress up. And that goes for some of our big four-legged friends, too.

For a pair of nurses who have battled COVID-19 on the frontlines, riding horses has been a form of therapy for them.

Just before Halloween, the group of nurses spent the day painting and riding their horses at Haven Hill Farm in Woodford County, Kentucky.

One of the horses was transformed into a giraffe and the other into a Narnia-inspired skeleton.

These nurses are in the holiday spirit as they relax and recharge but will soon be back in the saddle again helping those in need.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss