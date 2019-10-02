No charges after child mauled to death by family dogs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Police say a 3-year-old child has been fatally mauled in Kentucky.
Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets the boy was attacked Tuesday morning by two Rottweilers owned by his family. According to 911 audio, the attack happened in the family’s backyard.
Mitchell said the dogs were taken by Louisville Metro Animal Services.
He says an investigation is ongoing to determine what happened. He said later that no charges will be filed.
