No cameras allowed at Floyd criminal proceedings — for now

In this courtroom sketch, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, center, sits beside his defense attorney during a hearing in Minneapolis, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Prosecutors in the case of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd told a judge Friday that the men should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar, and multiple trials could traumatize witnesses and Floyd’s family. Floyd, a Black man in handcuffs, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against his neck as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe. (Cedric Hohnstadt via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — When four former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death appeared in court Friday, no cameras were allowed.

In Minnesota, unlike many other states, cameras are not permitted in court before the sentencing phase of criminal proceedings unless prosecution and defense teams agree.

Attorneys for the officers have said they want cameras, but prosecutors — led by state Attorney General Keith Ellison — have resisted, warning that cameras could change the way attorneys present evidence, force participants to endure even more media scrutiny and intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors say they might change their minds before the trial’s scheduled start in March.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: