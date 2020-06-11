Nintendo says 300,000 accounts have been hacked

Nintendo says 300,000 of its accounts have been hacked.
The video game company discovered the breach in April and said hackers had been using the Nintendo Network IDS without permission.
Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but the company has revised the number after continuing its investigation.
Nintendo says only a small nuymber of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases. Refunds to those customers are nearly complete.
The company said it’s emailing affected users and urging them to change their passwords.
