Nintendo says 300,000 accounts have been hacked

CHIBA, JAPAN – SEPTEMBER 12: An attendee uses a controller of Nintendo Co.’s Switch game console on the business day of the Tokyo Game Show 2019 at Makuhari Messe on September 12, 2019 in Chiba, Japan. The Tokyo Game Show will be open to the public on September 14 and 15, 2019. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Nintendo says 300,000 of its accounts have been hacked.

The video game company discovered the breach in April and said hackers had been using the Nintendo Network IDS without permission.

Originally, Nintendo said only 160,000 accounts were involved, but the company has revised the number after continuing its investigation.

Nintendo says only a small nuymber of the hacked accounts were used to make fraudulent purchases. Refunds to those customers are nearly complete.

The company said it’s emailing affected users and urging them to change their passwords.

