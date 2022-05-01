(WFLA) — Nike released a special pair of ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ shoes Sunday to honor the late Gianna Bryant on what would have been her 16th birthday.

“The Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ honors the legacy that Kobe and Gianna ‘Gigi’ Bryant built,” Nike said in a news release about the shoes.

In an Instagram post, Gianna’s mother, Vanessa Bryant wrote, “I’m so happy with the way these Mambacita shoes came out in honor of my daughter, Gigi.”

Gianna, her father Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers, and several others died in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California in February 2021.

Earlier this year, Vanessa announced she would collaborate with Nike to create a line of apparel to honor the late basketball player, nicknamed the “Black Mamba,” WESH reported.

Vanessa said the snakeskin pattern on the new shoes represents her daughter’s “Mambacita Mentality.”

Nike said the shoes were also inspired by Gigi’s “resilient spirit and the love she had, not only for the game, but for her family, friends and community.”

Profits from the sale of the Kobe 6 Protro ‘Mambacita Sweet 16’ will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

“To the fans that have embodied the Mamba Mentality from the beginning and the young hoopers that have pushed Gigi’s love for the game forward, this one’s for you,” Nike said.