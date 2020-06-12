(CNN) – Another corporation has joined the list of those making Juneteenth a company holiday.
Nike is adding June 19 to its list of official paid holidays.
Nike’s CEO made the announcement in a letter to employees Thursday.
The move is just one part of the company’s plans to acknowledge nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice.
Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 when union soldiers announced the news of the Emancipation Proclamation to enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas.
The news came more than two years after the proclamation was issued.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Trump supporters to hold birthday boat rally on Sunday
- Nike joins companies making Juneteenth a holiday
- Virtual art camp and craft ideas for Tampa Bay parents this summer
- South Carolina to honor female veterans, recognizes ‘courage, honor, dignity’
- Former Boy Scout leader charged in murder-for-hire plot