NICU nurse raises thousands for restaurant manager who went above and beyond on Christmas

BOSTON (NBC) – A Boston nurse showed the spirit of giving after a restaurant manager went above and beyond to deliver her Christmas dinner to her during a long shift.

Ellery Spencer took to social media for a more than generous tip and the response was overwhelming.

Spencer who loves the tradition of Christmas dinner anted something to eat during her 12 hour Christmas shift at Beth Israel Deaconess.

Unfortunately, a change in pick-up times at the restaurant meant Spencer couldn’t get out of work in time to get her dinner.

But when Spencer called the restaurant to cancel and that’s when Manager Dan Manabat picked up the phone.

“I said you know what, there is no way you are not going to have this food, I am going to bring it myself if I have too, which I did,” Manabat said.

Spencer took to Instagram, touched by Manabat’s act.

“I thought a really cool way to spread some cheer to everyone would be to leave him an extraordinary tip, like not something I can provide by myself,” Spencer said.

In less than 24 hours, Spencer raised $2,700 from 150 friends.

“I looked at the check and I was like holy cow, it is lot of money in there…”Oh my god that is so awesome,” Manabat said.

Manabat says he will split a portion of the tip with his coworkers from that night and save the rest.

“I know it is not a million dollars, but it felt like a million dollars to me because I have never had this much money in my life before,” Manabat said.

“I hope it is a little reminder that even in a small way people can pay it forward when you come together you can really make a big difference for someone,” Spencer said.