NHTSA to offer vehicle recall app

(NBC) – Got a vehicle recall? There’s now an app for that.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is rolling out a smartphone app for IOS and Android devices.

The federal agency that oversees vehicle recalls hopes it will help get that important safety information to owners sooner.

After downloading the app, you can input your vehicle’s identification number for as many vehicles as you own.

The app will then send you specific information about old and new recalls affecting that vehicle.

It’s available for free and is a first for NHTSA, which is part of the Department of Transportation.

