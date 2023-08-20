TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The National Hurricane Center initiated an advisory on Tropical Storm Franklin as it forms over the Eastern Caribbean Sea as of Sunday afternoon.

The NHC reported that the storm is moving Northwest with 45 mph winds.

Tropical Storm watches have been issued for the south coast of Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Franklin is estimated to approach late Tuesday.

Wind speed probabilities (National Hurricane Center).

Flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous waves are expected.

An interactive map shows the hurricane cone, which predicts the storm will go right over the Dominican Republic and continue to travel northeast on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.