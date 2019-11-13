NFL teams invited to Colin Kaepernick private workout this weekend

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2017 file photo, Colin Kaepernick attends the 2017 ACLU SoCal’s Bill of Rights Dinner in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kaepernick is the first celebrity announced for VH1’s second annual “Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms” special, which will air on Monday, May 7. Anthony Anderson and La La Anthony will once again host. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Colin Kaepernick is getting another shot to show off his skills for NFL teams.

On Tuesday the former quarterback announced onTwitter that the league is holding a private workout for him.

A source tells CNN the session will include on-field work and interview time and will take place at an undisclosed location in Atlanta.

Kaepernick said on Twitter “I’ve been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can’t wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.”

The former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers has not played in the NFL since 2016 —the same season he first sat during the playing of the National Anthem to protest police shootings of African-American men.