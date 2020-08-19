Grand jury indicts Megan Boswell on felony murder, other charges in Evelyn Boswell’s death

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WFLA) — Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said a grand jury has indicted Megan Boswell, mother of deceased toddler Evelyn Boswell, on 19 counts, including two counts of felony murder.

The indictment includes:

— Two counts of felony murder

— One count of aggravated child abuse

— One count of aggravated child neglect

— One count of tampering with evidence

— One count of abuse of corpse

— One count of failure to report a death under suspicious, unusual, or unnatural circumstances

— 12 counts of false reports

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it was determined that Boswell killed Evelyn and disposed of her daughter’s body.

“Baby Evelyn’s body was found on March 6,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “Since that time, my detectives, TBI agents, and the DA’s office have worked tirelessly conducting interviews, combing through evidence, and establishing a timeline in order to determine the circumstances leading to baby Evelyn’s death.”

Cassidy continued: “As a result of false information given by the defendant along with misinformation circulated in the community, there has been a lot of confusion in the case. I want to be clear when I say that after an extensive and thorough investigation, other individuals were eliminated as suspects and Megan Boswell became the sole suspect in this case.”

Megan Boswell, Evelyn’s mother, was charged with false reporting in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance. Authorities said she made several false statements to investigators that cost them resources and lost time while searching for Evelyn.

Boswell’s next court hearing is set for Aug. 28 in Sullivan County criminal court. Her bond is currently set at $1 million.