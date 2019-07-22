Newborn baby strangled to death at hospital; mom and boyfriend arrested

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A young couple has been arrested on suspicion of strangling their newborn to death at a Southern California hospital.

Police in Oxnard said their officers were summoned to St. John’s Medical Center Friday morning to investigate the baby’s death.

Sgt. Brandon Ordelheide said 20-year-old Andrea Torralba and her boyfriend, 21-year-old David Villa, notified the medical staff that their hours-old son was unresponsive. The staff tried to revive the infant but he succumbed to his injuries.

Ordelheide said doctors determined the newborn was strangled until he was unconscious.

Torralba and Villa were arrested for investigation of assault on a child resulting in death. They were being held Saturday on $1 million bail each.

The sergeant said when questioned by detectives, the two said they didn’t want the baby.

