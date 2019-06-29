Newark International Airport closes following an emergency landing, 130 flights delayed

TAMPA (WFLA) – A United Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Newark International Airport this morning causing the airport to temporarily close.

The FAA says the crew on United Flight 2098 traveling from Laguardia to Houston reported having a hydraulic problem and decided to land at Newark.

The plane’s two left main tires blew during landing.

Passengers used slides to get off the plane. Authorities say no one was hurt.

But the emergency caused major delays as all flights in and out of Newark were stopped for nearly an hour.

The airport re-opened around 9:40 a.m. but flight-aware data showed 130 flights were already delayed at that time.