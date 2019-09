AUCKLAND, New Zealand (WFLA/CNN) – A group of firefighters in New Zealand performed a haka to honor the brave first responders who died in the line of duty on 9/11.

The tribute took place under Auckland’s Sky Tower.

After the haka, more than 200 firefighters climbed the stairs of the 328-meter high tower in memory of their American counterparts.

343 New York City firefighters died responding to the terror attack 18 years ago.