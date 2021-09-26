New York walk-thru event features over 7,000 Jack-o-lanterns on display

(NBC) – The Hollowed Harvest is underway in Altamont, New York.

This unique event features more than 7,000 Jack-o-lanterns made into different displays.

Spooky skeletons, silly scarecrows, and your favorite Halloween monsters all made up of Jack-o-lanterns have taken over the Altamont Fairgrounds for the Hollowed Harvest.

The walk-through event runs from late September through the end of October.

With all of the Jack-o-lantern displays, it takes a second to figure out what you are looking at, but that’s part of the fun.

“The prep for the show begins almost immediately at the close of the show for the next year and once all the planning, preparations, and carving are done, it takes between two to three weeks with a crew of about 50 or so,” said Leanne Ricchiuti.