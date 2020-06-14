New York teen who cleaned up after protests gets job offer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP/WIVB) — A New York teenager who spent 10 hours cleaning up glass and garbage following protests in his city got a job offer Saturday from the mayor.

“Well just seeing everything was just torn up and just destructed and I didn’t like the site of it and I just decided to do something,” Brown said.

It was the latest honor for Antonio Gwynn Jr. since word of his actions began circulating a week ago.

The 18-year-old already has received a 2004 Ford Mustang from an admirer. Medaille College in Buffalo will provide him a full scholarship. Mayor Byron Brown has offered him a job in the city’s buildings department.

