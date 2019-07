BERLIN, GERMANY – MAY 04: A young woman smokes a cigarette during a break outside an office building on May 4, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. Smoking is banned in Germany in restaurants and most indoor venues. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation raising the minimum sales age for tobacco and electronic cigarette products from 18 to 21.

The bill will take effect on November 13, 2019.

The governor’s office says the law will prevent cigarettes and e-cigarettes from getting into the hands of young people.