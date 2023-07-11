UNION, N.Y. (WFLA) — A New York middle school principal took a Grimace milkshake from McDonalds, chicken nuggets, and condoms to a remote location to meet up with an underage girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Erickson, 55, allegedly was messaging a 16-year-old high school student on Snapchat and indicated “he was going to engage in sexual conduct with the minor,” deputies said. Erickson reportedly posed as a younger adult and used school district database information to convince the student who he was.

Erickson allegedly made multiple attempts to meet up with the student, including showing up at her home, deputies said. The student never went outside to meet him.

After agreeing to meet up with the student at a remote location, he showed up with the shake, nuggets, and condoms, and was met by deputies who were already at the location, according to the sheriff’s office.

Erickson was charged Friday with luring a child and attempted rape, according to deputies.

“As a father, I know this is a nightmare scenario for any parent,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said in a statement. “We entrust our schools with the care and safety of our children, and to have an individual violate that trust, abuse their power and prey on a very student charged in our schools’ care is beyond disgusting.”

Akshar commended the school district superintendent for assisting with the investigation.

“A key word in the charges is attempted, because this horrific situation might have been worse if not for the family, the school district and law enforcement all working together to make sure Mr. Erickson was held accountable for his actions,” Akshar said.