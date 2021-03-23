New York nursing home collapses after massive fire

(NBC News Channel) — Evergreen Court for Adults, a nursing home in Spring Valley, New York has collapsed after a raging inferno tore through the building overnight.

The nursing home is listed as a senior care and assisted living facility with room for up to 200 residents.

An eyewitness said the building had been engulfed in flames for about two hours before it exploded and caved in.

It’s still unclear if anyone was inside the building when it collapsed.

School buses were mobilized to help ferry evacuated patients.

Spring Valley is in upstate New York, about 45 minutes from New York City.

This story is developing and will be updated.

