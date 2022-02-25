New York man wins $10M prize for second time

NEW YORK (NBC) – He’s so lucky he won $10 million twice.

Juan Hernandez turned in a second $10 million winning lottery ticket this week, only three years after claiming the same value from a scratch-off ticket.

The Uniondale man purchased his second jackpot ticket from a Stop & Shop in Hempstead, playing the New York Lottery’s $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game.

Hernandez, now millions richer, still hasn’t finished spending his last winnings from the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular ticket he won in 2019. After his first jackpot ticket, he took the single lump-sum payment of $6,510,000.

“I’m still trying to spend the $10M I won in ’19,” he told the lottery.

Some New Yorkers say they are happy to help Hernandez if he would like any help.