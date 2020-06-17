New York man arrested after shoving 92-year-old woman, who hit head on fire hydrant

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been arrested in connection to an attack on a 92-year-old woman in Manhattan earlier this month.

According to NBC New York, Rashid Brimmage was charged with assault shortly after he was taken into custody Tuesday.

Surveillance video, which was released Tuesday shows the woman pushing a cart as the man walks toward her.

The man can be seen looking down at the sidewalk before approaching the woman and pushing her head.

The woman then loses her balance and falls to the ground, hitting the fire hydrant on the way down.

According to NBC New York, a senior law enforcement official says Brimmage is a recidivist with 100 prior arrests who has gotten a desk appearance ticket for his most recent ones because of bail reform.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.