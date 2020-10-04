New York couple marries in hospital after multiple coronavirus delays

(WFLA/WNBC) – A New York couple whose wedding was derailed by COVID-19 got married in a hospital.

Lisa and Ron Loscri had to delay their wedding plans twice because of the virus.

They finally settled on a September wedding in their backyard, before Ron ended up in the hospital.

“Ron ended up having some scary symptoms the day before the wedding at our rehearsal dinner,” Lisa said.

Tests for a stroke came back negative and Ron was determined to marry Lisa.

Thanks to the staff at New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, a wedding was put together in just a matter of hours with decorations, and even cake.

“They pulled together a beautiful wedding. Flowers, a decorated room, wedding cake, bouquets. They went outside, picked flowers from outside, and decorated the whole room,” the couple said.

The couple’s kids shared in the moment as their virtual wedding party in a ceremony the couple says they’ll cherish forever.

“Making this joy out of this scary time. It meant the world to us. We will never forget what they did for us.”

