ROCKAWAY BEACH, N.Y. (WFLA) – A New York City beach closed Tuesday after a 65-year-old woman was seriously injured in a gruesome shark attack – the city’s first attack since the 1950s.

According to NBC 4, the woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach, one of Queen’s most popular beaches, Monday when she was bitten on her left leg by what’s believed to be a shark.

The news outlet reported that the woman was pulled from the water and rushed to the hospital in critical condition shortly after the attack. According to NBC 4, officials said the woman was recovering from the “serious injuries” she sustained.

The 65-year-old is believed to have lost about 20 pounds of flesh due to the bite, according to The New York Times.

As a result of the incident, the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation announced Tuesday morning that Rockaway Beach would be closed for the day.

NBC 4 said the New York Police Department is officially calling the incident a “possible shark attack,” however, investigators said they have “no doubt the injury was the work of a shark.”

NYC Parks said the NYPD and the New York Fire Department used a helicopter to survey the area to monitor for sharks following the attack, but none were spotted.

Meggan Lalor, a spokesperson for the Parks Department, said there hasn’t been a record of a shark bite at Rockaway Beach in “recent memory.”

“We hope for a full recovery for this swimmer,” Lalor said. “Though this was a frightening event, we want to remind New Yorkers that shark bites in Rockaway are extremely rare.”

According to the Global Shark Attack File, Monday’s shark bite marked the first attack in New York City since 1958, and the last known attack at Rockaway Beach occurred in 1953.