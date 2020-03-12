New York banning major gatherings in effort to contain virus

NEW YORK (AP/WROC) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday the state would ban all gatherings with 500 or more people to battle the coronavirus.

The governor said the ban would start for most places on 5 p.m. Friday. All Broadway theaters are expected to be suspended through April 12.

This comes following the announcement of 112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state’s total to 328, Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

On a national level, New York is No. 2 in confirmed cases with 328, only behind Washington state’s 338. New York has 0 related deaths at this point due to the virus, and Washington has had 29 deaths to date.

Nationwide there are 1,385 confirmed cases and 37 deaths reported.

Gov. Cuomo laid out new preventative measures in regard to the spread of the virus. Included in those measures:

  • No public gatherings of 500 people or more.
  • No non-medical staff or personnel in nursing homes and senior assisted facilities. All staff to wear masks and be monitored for symptoms.

The announcements came after Mayor Bill de Blasio said he hoped to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows.

De Blasio said on CNN, “I don’t want to see Broadway go dark if we can avoid it. I want to see if we can strike some kind of balance.”

A part-time usher and security guard who worked at two theaters in recent days tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and is under quarantine, according to the Shubert and Nederlander organizations, Broadway’s largest theater chains.

